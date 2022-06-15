 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishing Planet update for 15 June 2022

Fishing Planet Boat Series: Qualifier 1 Results

Share · View all patches · Build 8935629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The first Tournament Qualifier is done, and top 20 anglers have advanced to the Semi-Finals. Congratulations! The state of Michigan hasn’t seen a fishing party this hot in a long time. But the June 18th Semi-Finals at Blue Crab Island will be even hotter! And if you didn’t find your name on the list of winners, you still have time to register for the second Qualifier. It will take place tomorrow at Lake Sander Baggersee.

1 FU_PatrickJane
2 UA_ORiON
3 obi_xyz
4 WhiskyCrash
5 LIG_WizAnglerTWH
6 FritzvomFluss
7 Dragon_TuVeuxDuPouletOuPas
8 Dragon_KinorK
9 LGD.Yao25naN
10 FU_PotatoMan
11 Dragon_Hayce
12 FU_Eluce
13 LGD.Liu-su
14 BG-Zh778899
15 mikilo_arg
16 Dragon_OM
17 BFW-FishingBlue
18 DaYwAlKeRoO76
19 wttr
20 BG_cfgift

Changed files in this update

Fishing Planet Content Depot 380601
  • Loading history…
Fishing Planet Depot (x32) Depot 380602
  • Loading history…
Fishing Planet Depot (OsX) Depot 380603
  • Loading history…
Fishing Planet Depot (Linux) Depot 380604
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link