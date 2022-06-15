Fishing Planet Boat Series: Qualifier 1 Results

The first Tournament Qualifier is done, and top 20 anglers have advanced to the Semi-Finals. Congratulations! The state of Michigan hasn’t seen a fishing party this hot in a long time. But the June 18th Semi-Finals at Blue Crab Island will be even hotter! And if you didn’t find your name on the list of winners, you still have time to register for the second Qualifier. It will take place tomorrow at Lake Sander Baggersee.
1 FU_PatrickJane
2 UA_ORiON
3 obi_xyz
4 WhiskyCrash
5 LIG_WizAnglerTWH
6 FritzvomFluss
7 Dragon_TuVeuxDuPouletOuPas
8 Dragon_KinorK
9 LGD.Yao25naN
10 FU_PotatoMan
11 Dragon_Hayce
12 FU_Eluce
13 LGD.Liu-su
14 BG-Zh778899
15 mikilo_arg
16 Dragon_OM
17 BFW-FishingBlue
18 DaYwAlKeRoO76
19 wttr
20 BG_cfgift
Changed files in this update