Fishing Planet Boat Series: Qualifier 1 Results



The first Tournament Qualifier is done, and top 20 anglers have advanced to the Semi-Finals. Congratulations! The state of Michigan hasn’t seen a fishing party this hot in a long time. But the June 18th Semi-Finals at Blue Crab Island will be even hotter! And if you didn’t find your name on the list of winners, you still have time to register for the second Qualifier. It will take place tomorrow at Lake Sander Baggersee.

1 FU_PatrickJane

2 UA_ORiON

3 obi_xyz

4 WhiskyCrash

5 LIG_WizAnglerTWH

6 FritzvomFluss

7 Dragon_TuVeuxDuPouletOuPas

8 Dragon_KinorK

9 LGD.Yao25naN

10 FU_PotatoMan

11 Dragon_Hayce

12 FU_Eluce

13 LGD.Liu-su

14 BG-Zh778899

15 mikilo_arg

16 Dragon_OM

17 BFW-FishingBlue

18 DaYwAlKeRoO76

19 wttr

20 BG_cfgift