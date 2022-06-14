Mise a jour Nightmare 2.1

Changed the script to get ready in the lobby

Changed the icon in the lobby

Changed player life icon

Overall game optimization

Changed the AI ​​detection mode of Act 2 Chapter 1, this one detects the player he sees in his field of vision.

Fixed a timing issue that caused all players to die if an enemy killed the game host.

Fixed the lobby, when a player put "Ready" the game started without the host launching the game.

Translation reworked on the French side

Removed save files that could cause errors once in game.

Fixed Act 2 Chapter 1 AI "Layer" issue