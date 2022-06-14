Mise a jour Nightmare 2.1

Changed the script to get ready in the lobby
Changed the icon in the lobby
Changed player life icon
Overall game optimization
Changed the AI detection mode of Act 2 Chapter 1, this one detects the player he sees in his field of vision.
Fixed a timing issue that caused all players to die if an enemy killed the game host.
Fixed the lobby, when a player put "Ready" the game started without the host launching the game.
Translation reworked on the French side
Removed save files that could cause errors once in game.
Fixed Act 2 Chapter 1 AI "Layer" issue
Changed files in this update