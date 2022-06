Share · View all patches · Build 8935502 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 07:19:26 UTC by Wendy

Today we have another small patch that has a few game improvements and fixes:

Apply another fix for having player names appearing as "[unknown]"

Rework how the players are synced across the network

Fix the networked players glitching while in the quick sand

Reduce the network traffic for networked games

Thank you all!