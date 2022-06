As requested by players, the game now has a records board with the best lap times in every track and in each car class, acessible from the main menu.

The records are universal across all saves and outside of career, except for split screen mode. Anytime you run a faster lap on a track the board gets updated.

Thank you very much for playing AV-Racer, if there is any issues, please report them.

Now show us what is your best time!

-Wassim