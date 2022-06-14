MonGirl Expedition v0.95 release

MonGirl Sexpedition v0.95 is up for download! So, let’s see what’s new aside from the usual story stuff.

H content

Rena received a new H scene. She will contact you on the global map and ask you to meet her in the snowy mountains. From there, the mini-story will take you into the snow leopard den and their sacred forest.

If you chose a different girl, you can see the new H scene in the free-play mode after the main story.

New features and activities

Elly got a new dress, and she looks great in it! As always, you can get it with Meggie's help.

Kitsune crystal and recall scrolls got the same treatment as Maggie’s lamp. Their function is bound to the “R” button by default. If you don’t have the crystal, a recall scroll will be used. If you don’t have any, nothing happens. Of course, it’s also can be bound to a different key in the options.

Added a function to Maggie’s lamp that allows teleporting to the “wardrobe” zone by using her lamp in the inventory. It unlocks once you upgrade the “home” cave. The old advice mechanic is still there too. You’ll just need to pick it from the menu.

Maggie’s lamp is now bound to the “E” button by default. You no longer need to use it directly from the inventory. You can re-bind this function to any button you want via the keyboard coning in the options.

Cleared up some functions in the keyboard remap menu to make it more convenient to use.

A new sound puzzle. Check out the new zone during Rena's quest.

Small fixes and improvements

Rearranged the first row of buttons in the on-map status menu. Now, it looks like this: Items – Equip – Skills. This should make using items a bit faster and more convenient.

Reworked some elements for the inventory for ease of use. Materials no longer show up in the key items tab of the inventory, just in the status menu. All upgrades for your home are hidden too. They are still working, but no longer show up in the key items tab. Moved all treasure maps into the key items tab of the inventory. They are still perfectly usable from there and no longer mix up with other stuff like teleport scrolls. You can still sell them after using them.

Added phrase variety for guards in Bright Meadows and Thula.

Added a text indicator to the garden once you’ll unlock it via Mudbrick’s upgrades. Now its name will pop up once you’ll get close enough, like with every other interactive zone.

Fixed map geometry for some of the home map instances.

Fixed a bug that teleported players into a non-upgraded version of the home cave after a combat loss, even if the upgrades were bought. After this, all upgrades should be tracked correctly.

Added an obvious hint about Patreon in the shady guy’s dialogue since some players were confused about the code he’s talking about.

Fixed a small problem with main menu buttons shifting from the initial position if you selected them with the cursor.

Removed combat and magic stats from the main on-map menu since these weren’t used in the actual content and just confused players.

Moved the jink (money) counter to the central part of the status on-map menu since some players had trouble finding it. Added dream shard counter (currency for “skins”) close to it.

Fixed the unlocked scenes counter in the save/load menu. Now it correctly shows all scenes. No code changes, just a small, cosmetic fix.

Fixed a specific situation where Mariam’s dialogue sprite could get stuck after the dialogue ended. If you’ve got this problem before and wonder how to get rid of the stuck sprite, just talk with any of the main girls and it should be gone after that.

Fixed a problem with the background music not playing on some maps if you loaded up a save on them.

Fixed a bug with a loop with Mona’s H scene in her shop. Now it’s working correctly without any significant consequences for old saves.

As always, if you don’t like something about the game – tell me, and if you like MonGirl Sexpedition – tell your friends ^^