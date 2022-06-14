Build 0.155

Hi all,

Todays update brings:

-Base walls! You can now buy blueprints for and craft walls, windows and doors on and around your base. These can protect your base from attacking enemy in later sectors. Please have a go and let me know your thoughts.

-Reduced and balanced hp level of all base structures

-Tweak player radius to prevent camera escaping adjacent walls

-Updates to base placement code

-Bug fix: saving game in German localisation no longer causes irreversable hard crash due to localised comma decimal seperator save in settings.json

-Bug fix: wishlist on exit pop up should now work after a session

-Bug fix: saved graphic options are not overwritten by load game

-Bug fix: when building items, directional dissolve shader respects environmental lighting

-known issue: you can currently build walls on top of doors, I'll address that in a future updates