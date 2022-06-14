0.7.0 Orb wand, increased mana, and trailer update

Added a new wand that shoots orbs which are slow, floaty projectiles that don't deal any collision damage but have increased explosion damage. Mana and health are increased to allow more complex builds while avoiding one-shot spells.

Added

Added orbs. Orbs are slower, floaty projectiles with increased explosion damage and no collision damage.

Added a wand that shoots orbs.

Added friendly orb glyph.

Added friendly totem glyph.

Added enemy totem glyph.

Added visual feedback when a wizard receives damage.

Changes

Updated the steam trailer, screenshots, and gifs.

Increased wands mana usage.

Increased player max mana and mana regen.

Increased player health.

Decreased wizard base movement speed.

Changed explosion damage to not damage friendly entities anymore and to have more pushback force.

Slightly decreased spitting cost for small spellshots.

Changed wall tiles to have more variety.

Changed post-processing to make the game more vibrant.

Changed spellshot lighting to be more consistent.

Removed bloom effect.

Increased render performance by ~20%.

Increased the camera to mouse interpolation.

Changed the launch entry point from NuroseGame.Desktop to NuroseGame.Launcher. Should not change anything if you launch the game through steam.

Removed background moon.

Changed audio of the nature element.

Bug fixes