Rising Mist update for 17 June 2022

New endgame content added

Build 8934703 · Last edited by Wendy

Dear Players,

we would like to share with you that Rising Mist has just recived it's first major update (1.0.5.0.) in form of new, never before seen end game content.
It is in fact a big update to the storyline and the endgame of Rising Mist.

If you are one of the 2.1% (going by today's Steam Stats), that has completed the story, we invite you to replay the game or pick your progress up before reaching Wintergaurd.

We sincerely hope you enjoy it.

Many thanks,
WASD Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1514610/Rising_Mist/

