The Steampunk DLC is here!

It's been been a little more than a week since we officially launched the Steampunk DLC for Escape Simulator! Taking place on a majestic steampunk airship called ‘Valor’, the DLC features a total of four new rooms, each of which are bigger than any of the previously released rooms. If you haven't already, you can wishlist the DLC right here!

However, maybe you've already purchased and finished the Steampunk DLC! If that's indeed the case, you might just be interested in playing even more awesome rooms to keep that escape mood going! Luckily, our community recently provided just what the doctor has ordered! On that note, we can highly recommend you to check out Escape Simulator's very first mega-sized collaboration room made by a grand total of twelve excellent room builders from our community!

There's no I in team work!

Last month, several room builders from our Discord server were discussing the idea to make one big collaboration room together. This idea eventually came to fruition and resulted in the creation of The Collab: Boardgames. The idea behind this massive project was that each of the room builders involved would create a single smaller area based around a specific board game. Each room builder was allowed to apply their own signature style. In the end, all rooms would get compiled together to form one mega-sized room.

If you ask us, the final result speaks for itself! Each area featured in The Collab: Boardgames is a unique little space that serves as a showcase of what you might expect from the creators that made them. Above all else however, we are just floored by the sheer awesomeness of this initiative! It took a lot of planning and resourcefulness for the builder to create and combine all of their creations and we are beyond excited to see that our community members pulled through to deliver this awesome room for you to enjoy!

The Collab: Boardgames was made by Citron Vert, Franch, klov3r, Kusane, LeoWolfbane, MelonVerse, Mumbo, Obvious, Rawrzee, Thoroniul, Wollo and Zesty Mordant! Great job all of you for putting together this amazing project. We love to see it!

♥ Pine team