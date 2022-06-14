 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flight Of Nova update for 14 June 2022

[build 759.075]

Share · View all patches · Build 8934671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed - Access to ‘Change Ship’ in the ring menu during a delivery stage. (no more allowed)
Changed - Access to ‘Enter Vessel’ in the DockBay menu during a delivery stage (mo more allowed)
Updated - CF2 shuttle wings debris
Fixed - Glitch in the Free Mode for land base 67 (we sometimes spawned under the terrain)
Fixed - CF2 shuttle left front wing debris weirdly stuck inside ship (after damage left side of the craft)

Changed files in this update

Flight Of Nova Content Depot 1069191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link