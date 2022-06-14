[build 759.075]

Changed - Access to ‘Change Ship’ in the ring menu during a delivery stage. (no more allowed)

Changed - Access to ‘Enter Vessel’ in the DockBay menu during a delivery stage (mo more allowed)

Updated - CF2 shuttle wings debris

Fixed - Glitch in the Free Mode for land base 67 (we sometimes spawned under the terrain)

Fixed - CF2 shuttle left front wing debris weirdly stuck inside ship (after damage left side of the craft)