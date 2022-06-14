Update with some modifications

-Fixed a problem in which passengers from oncoming trains would come to the platform of their own train through the closed doors at Kawarazaki Station and other stations.

-Adjusted the light level of the car side pilot lamp.

-Fixed a problem where the train would go to the main track side at Komano Station when departing Tatehama 3 minutes late on the 回1102A train.

-Fixed a problem that could cause the train to go over the Tatehama station car stop during times 1105A operation.

(Changed the max verification speed of the ground element directly below the home signal at Tatehama Station to 45 km/h.)

-English translation has been added to the manual section on the "Flow of conductor's work".

-Since the screenshot Png was output to the installation destination with the P key and the data capacity was unnecessarily increased, it was corrected so that it would not be output.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・河原崎駅などで対向列車の降車客が閉じているドアを貫通して自列車側のホームに来てしまうのを修正しました。

・車側灯の光具合を調整しました。

・回1102Aで館浜を3分遅れで発車すると駒野駅で本線側に行ってしまう問題を修正しました。

・回1105Aで館浜駅の車止めに突っ込むことができる問題を修正しました。

（館浜駅場内信号直下地上子の照査速度を45km/hに変更）

・入門編の車掌乗務の流れに英語翻訳を追加しました。

・PキーでスクリーンショットのPngがインストール先に出力されてデータ容量を無駄に増やしてしまっていたので、出力しないように修正しました。