v0.0.291 (06/14/2022)
Changes:
- Changed the minimum value of the range of the resource fill slider (Building window/Control section) in the building inventory from 10% to 1%
- The scheme for requesting electricity from the web has been changed. Now the building will try to take electricity from those buildings that have the most electricity accumulated.
- The scheme for transferring surplus produced energy to the web for replenishing stocks in the Power Collector Station has been changed. From now on, the transfer of surplus electricity will be carried out primarily to those buildings that have the least accumulated electricity.
- The scheme for requesting resources from the web has been changed. Now buildings will try to take a resource from those buildings that have the most accumulated resource
- Changed the cleaning time of Iron and Copper ores from 1 sec to 0.8 sec
- Changed the rear view icon of the building activity switcher
Added:
- Added sounds for placement, rotation buildings and web elements.
- Added background sounds of cicadas at night (except for Desert, Savanna, Ice and Tundra biomes)
- Added background sounds of forest birds in the morning (except for the Desert, Savanna, Ice and Tundra biomes)
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when after building an Ore Clearing Station and setting the auto-sampling of resources, the building could collect more than specified in the Fill volume parameter
- Fixed a bug where an Power Collector Station could take power from other Power Collector Stations on a different web
- An attempt to fix a bug when in the Building window when clicking on an item or window element, selection began and the unit window closed (need testing)
- Fixed a bug when, during the save game, the save game icon was not deleted if a pause was called after the start of the save
Changed files in this update