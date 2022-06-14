IEH2 Playtest [ver. 0.3.0.2]

Added : Help [Capture]

Added : In addition to "Shift + Left-Click", just "Right-Click" on quest button also quickly accept/claim the quest

Added : Right-Click on combat range button to decrease the combat range

Changed : Epic Store Item [Auto Ability Point Adder] is now not related to Rebirth

Fixed : Passive heroes wrongly gained EXP/Gold more than Gain Proficiency%

Fixed : IEH1 Bonus Talisman with Utility Sort Bug

Since there was a critical issue with IEH1 Bonus Talismans, this patch deletes them in utility inventory/equip slots and you can claim them again in Settings>Bonus tab.

If you couldn't receive the bonus, please try "Claim" twice after you make sure the steam profile's privacy setting is public and reboot the game.

Added/Changed/Fixed : Many other minor things from your feedback!