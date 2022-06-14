 Skip to content

Metal: Hellsinger update for 14 June 2022

Check out the Metal: Hellsinger developer stream!

Share · View all patches · Build 8934306 · Last edited by Wendy

Steam Next Fest is now blasting and we’re part of it with a gameplay demo for Metal:Hellsinger!
If you’d like to know more, watch our stream where Natascha Röösli (Senior PR Manager) and Adam Wrangler (Combat Designer) give you an introduction to the diabolical mix of FPS and rhythm mechanics you’ll find in our demo.

We hope you have one hell of a time playing our demo during Steam Next Fest and get a taste of what’s coming on September 15th!

If you’d like to know more, keep your eyes peeled for more announcements on our social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Discord) and webpage!

