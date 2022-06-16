Build-a-Bandit Update!

GOOD NEWS!

The Hideout has been located, and is open for business!

Never show up to a heist in the same outfit as your friends again!

Here you can plan your Daily & Weekly missions, visit the shop or hang out with your friends!

Check out your new control panel, or finally or just take a long overdue shower!

Try out the two new game modes: Bomb Panic, where every Bandit has their own bomb, or Team Brawl where you can team up with your friends, to beat your other friends. The category is “Crime, but make it Fashion” - It’s time to spend some of your hard-earned loot on something that matters - you!

There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s jump right into it:

General

We combined the main menu and the lobby into a new Hideout.

Added a new Breakout tutorial scene for first time users.

Added a new in-game shop, with bandit customization with unlockable player Titles.

Added five new tasty food-themed Bandit Skins

Added a new level-up system

Added Daily and Weekly missions that can be accessed from the new Hideout.

Added two new game modes, Team Brawl and Bomb Panic.

Changed the Voting Screen to include the new game modes and a Random option.

Added a new weapon: the Molotov Cocktail.

Balance

Balanced weapon spawns

Bug fixes

Lots of general performance improvements

General network improvements

General bug fixes

Localization fixes