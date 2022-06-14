WoT to Move to 64-Bit Operating Systems and Update System Requirements

Commanders,

World of Tanks keeps developing and evolving, as do other software and hardware. Together with the team’s efforts, global technical progress helps us improve the game’s visuals and sound and add new modes and events. Meanwhile, we do our best to support players who use older PCs, and we strive to keep World of Tanks available for as many players as possible.

However, supporting outdated software sometimes becomes a major obstacle to the game’s development. As a result, starting from the September 2022 update, we will gradually discontinue the support of 32-bit operating systems. In so doing, we will update the minimum specs regarding RAM requirements as well as the recommended and ultra specs. After September 2022, it will no longer be possible for us to guarantee the client operation and stability for players using 32-bit operation systems, or provide technical support.

We will also adopt more detailed system requirements for the minimum specs for PCs and laptops.

MINIMUM

RECOMMENDED

ULTRA

Why are you discontinuing the support of 32-bit operating systems?

Due to architectural restrictions, 32-bit operating systems cannot use more than 2 GB of RAM per application. Considering the content quantity in World of Tanks (vehicles, maps, events, modes, etc.), it is already insufficient, making the game client less stable when running on 32-bit operating systems. Moreover, the RAM restrictions limit our options while developing new content, and graphics card manufacturers discontinued the support of 32-bit operating systems in their drivers over two years ago.

Why will you both increase the minimum RAM requirements and discontinue the support of 32-bit operating systems?

The current minimum RAM required (2 GB) is determined by the restrictions of 32-bit operating systems rather than the game requirements, which are much higher already—specifically for some modes, such as Frontline. Therefore, 3 GB for PCs and 4 GB for laptops is enough to decrease the chances of issues related to insufficient RAM, provided your PC meets the other minimum system requirements and runs a 64-bit operating system. Also, our engineers will have more opportunities to improve the game’s graphics and sound.

Why did you decide to make the World of Tanks minimum system requirements more detailed?

The new RAM minimum system requirements depend on your system type (PC or laptop). We have provided several possible configurations based on the CPU manufacturer (Intel or AMD) and GPU manufacturer (NVIDIA or AMD) so that each player can clearly understand whether their system is powerful enough to run World of Tanks.

We have made this difficult decision based on objective reasoning. However, we understand that even a smooth discontinuation of the support of 32-bit operating systems still might cause inconveniences for some players. This is why we are sharing our plans well in advance and are providing a clear and detailed description of the new system requirements. We hope that all players affected by the planned changes will have enough time to take the necessary measures and upgrade to a 64-bit OS and/or install more RAM to continue playing World of Tanks.

We will keep doing our best to make World of Tanks available for the most affordable configurations.

Sincerely,

The World of Tanks team