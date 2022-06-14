Hello Builders!
Thanks to your precious feedback, we are coming today with a patch changing some things you’ve reported!
We fixed over 50 other minor issues thanks to the player.log files you’ve sent to us. Thank you once again for your help and commitment to fixing the game!
What else is patch 1.0e containing?
- Added Imperial units (yards, inches) - just click checkbox in settings!
- Improved navigation after deleting a save file in the save panel
- Ability to set scaffolding on paths
- Animation of the Bill Derr’s jaw when speaking
- Fix loading the saved amount of money after loading the save file in contracts;
- Fix improving windows sill rotation input
- Added tool wheel opening to rebind options
- Additional highlight when a player's project is approved by the planner and is ready to build – the “CONFIRM” button is glowing now – planner
- Added position reset for PhotoMode camera
- E-mail address for sending bug reports
- Added highlighting of last remaining (small) roof tiles to help with visibility - roof
- Fix for blocker after adding concrete partition walls to the plan
- Fix for saves to partition walls
- Fixes in the destruction of partition walls
- Fixed crosshair on Cobblestone item
- Corrected bug in the operation of the mortar mini-game after loading a save file
- Fixed achievement Open Tablet 100 times
- Fix for the looping sound of the plaster gun when hiding the tool during use
- Added an interior plaster highlight if you start levelling before all plaster pieces are completed (visibility) – plastering
- Changed middle of the crosshair – now it has the edges of the wheel in the middle even as it moves to either side
- Improvement and fixes on Plaster Gun
- Fixed issue where the game was freezing while dismantling scaffolding
- Fixed issue where destroying plasterboard and concrete partition walls blocked the construction progress
- Minor Translations fixes
- Added “god ray”, which makes the sun behave much more naturally by passing light through objects such as trees
Download the patch and have fun!
Best regards,
Builder Simulator Team
