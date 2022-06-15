 Skip to content

RUNES Magica update for 15 June 2022

2022.06.15 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added rune ability.

Rune ability is Rune's unique ability to effect magic, which reinforces each magic personality.

The ability of each run can be found in the tooltip that appears when you mouse over the run.

Some bugs have been fixed.

