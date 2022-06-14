Version 1.8 = New Prototypes

Here's what's been added in version 1.8:

Added the NPC Maker tools from EBF3, EBF4 and EBF5 to the Prototypes section

(more dress-up games, essentially)

Added the EBF5 Battle Demo to the Prototypes section

(this has a LOT of content, including every skill and non-boss enemy from the original version of EBF5)

Added 6 Steam trading cards and other community items

(these are still awaiting approval, but should be live in a couple of days)

Added a "Wallpapers" folder to the installation folder, with 7 wallpapers based on the trading cards

Added a check on startup for a corrupted Options.meow file, which fixes some rare problems

What I plan to do soon:

Optimize performance in Bullet Heaven and Adventure Story

Fix a few more minor bugs in various games