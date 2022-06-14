Update, Version 20220614

English

##########Content##################

Witch's Cauldrons are now purchasable furniture

New merchant type in the Commodity Market: Witchcraft Merchant

Something strange may happen to this type of merchant's inventory if they tell you a secret and you follow the instruction.

Bones are now Alchemy Materials. It can be used to make potions that remove a certain type of negative effect. However, it may need multiple bones.

Stones are now Alchemy Materials.

Ectoplasms are now Alchemy Materials.

Water is now a kind of Alchemy Material. (Dirty water is not.)

The value of a potion made from alchemy is now adjusted by how many effects the potion has.

You can now add wasabi when making potions just like adding it when cooking.

If a potion made from alchemy can restore MP, it may have a blue bottle icon.

If a potion made from alchemy can restore HP, it may have a red bottle icon.

The alchemy system will now try not to generate a potion that cannot be used. (It will just fail instead.)

When alchemy or cooking fails, the game shall now play another sound effect instead of the same one as a success.

###########WIKI####################

Added a wiki page about Ukraine: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Ukraine_Awareness

Updated the Alchemy page to reflect changes in this update.

Updated the theme of the entire site. (It's mostly changed to blue and yellow. But, I cannot make blue too bright as it will reduce the readability.)

###########DEBUG###################

Fixed a crash caused by corrupted data on potions made from alchemy. (The fix only applies to new potions.)

简体中文

##########Content##################

女巫的大锅现在是一种可以购买的家具。

小商品市场中新的商人种类：巫术商人

当这类商人告诉你一个秘密而你照做的时候，他们的库存会有奇怪的变化。

骨头现在可以作为炼金原料制作一种去除某个负面状态的药剂。不过可能会需要多份骨头。

石头现在可以作为炼金原料

灵质现在可以作为炼金原料

水现在可以作为炼金原料（脏水目前不算）

通过炼金获得的药剂的价格现在会根据该药剂拥有的效果量进行调整。

你现在可以在调制药剂的时候往里面加芥末，就像和制作食物时一样。

如果炼成的药剂可以恢复气力，那么它可能会使用一种蓝色的瓶子作为图标。

如果炼成的药剂可以恢复生命，那么它可能会使用一种红色的瓶子作为图标。

炼金系统现在会避免生成一个无法使用的药剂。（取而代之的是直接判定本次炼金失败。）

当炼金或料理失败时，系统将会播放一个不同音效，而非使用和成功时一样的音效。

###########WIKI####################

加入了和乌克兰有关的页面: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Ukraine_Awareness

更新了炼金术页面来反应本次变化的内容。

更新了整个站点的主题风格。（基本上变成了蓝黄两色。但是蓝色不能太鲜艳，否则会影响阅读。）

###########DEBUG###################

修复了通过炼金生成的药剂上带有损坏的信息时造成的奔溃。（该修复仅限于新生成的药剂。）