Hotfix v 1.25.11021: Bug Fixes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Quick hotfix for some app issues and some goodies:

reverted Personas data to fix Ultraleap retargeting issues

fixed issue with gamepad controller influencing Ultraleap retargeting without the gamepad function being active.

added an option to change between Hands Skeletal Animations and the default procedural IK retargeting method for Ultraleap retargeting. Option applies only on avatars that have the animations. Find the option in Settings > Advanced Tracking Configuration > Ultraleap > Use hands skeletal animations.

added Ultraleap offset options to avatars that are retargeted using Hands Skeletal Animations.

fixed lack of head pitch movement for VRM models

orientate head and follow mouse cursor behaviors now work on Ready Player Me avatars

added movement smoothing to Fly Camera (activated by F3).

changed file pickers for Record Mocap Data, Record Video Preview, Screenshot and Video Exporter from save to folder to save to file (user now picks file name).

Known issues:

Personas upper body clothing patterns apply on skin instead of clothing, workaround is to add them manually on the correct mesh through the Textures tab.

