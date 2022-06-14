Gates of Valhalla Expansion & Season 16 Launch

The Gates of Valhalla expansion features our biggest and most content heavy Act the game has yet seen, Act 8! Explore the vast areas of Valhalla and descent into Helheim to banish the evil from taking over the Allfather's world!

Aside from the most ambitious Act there has been, The Gates of Valhalla along with Season 16 features a lot of new stuff for you to explore and experience. Such as:

The new class, Jötunn!

Four brand new Special Dungeons with unique themes!

A new main questline along with a bunch of side quests, daily challenges and to top it all of, we're introducing a new season based Grindfest questchain for the players who really want to challenge themselves and get the best loot possible.

Brand new Überboss and multiple new minibosses.

A chance to spawn enemies as rare unique type.

A Hurrdurr.

PAS Team

