New Time Attack challenge arrived! Let’s hit the target score as fast as possible! The mixed dish will push your brain to the limit while the timer will keep your hand busy!

Full patch notes:

Add new “Time Attack” mode with mixed dish and best time leaderboard

Add new trophies

Add “heat changer” to Free Mode

Add beer to Free Mode (hold B on keyboard to drink)

Restructure main menu and rename original challenge to “Score Challenge”

Happy grilling :D