World Empire update version 3.4.5 - Huge update - Solve all speed issues

Finally we switched from a game local database to a memory type database.
It means that the game speed is very…very…fast now :)
Average time before the implementation in old Android devices was 45 seconds to pass a turn and now 2 seconds and the same for impossible difficulty with WWIII scenarios that have millions of calculations now takes 3 seconds in the same device. (Was before 2 minutes)
For PC we have amazing improvement also.
In our old laptop PC that have 4GB ram with regular hard drive took 6 minutes to pass turn and now we the new version takes 3 seconds.
The game will support many more types of devices that were excluded before because of memory and this will allow us to add many more options to AI without being afraid of memory load.
Our special thanks goes to Inki who helped to achieve it. (Thank you for your amazing help)
Also improved the following:
Added in the relations news the option to filter countries by clicking on them.
Fixed the zoom countries names to be not blurred.
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
Please download the new version and continue to support us.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
Dear players,
