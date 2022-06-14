World Empire update version 3.4.5 - Huge update - Solve all speed issues

Dear players,

Finally we switched from a game local database to a memory type database.

It means that the game speed is very…very…fast now :)

‎

Average time before the implementation in old Android devices was 45 seconds to pass a turn ‎and ‎now 2 seconds and the same for impossible difficulty with WWIII scenarios that have ‎millions of ‎calculations now takes 3 seconds in the same device. (Was before 2 minutes)

‎

For PC we have amazing improvement also.

In our old laptop PC that have 4GB ram with regular hard drive took 6 minutes to pass turn and ‎now we ‎the new version takes 3 seconds.‎

‎

The game will support many more types of devices that were excluded before because of ‎memory ‎and this will allow us to add many more options to AI without being afraid of memory ‎load.

‎

Our special thanks goes to Inki who helped to achieve it. (Thank you for your amazing help)

‎

Also improved the following:

‎ Added in the relations news the option to filter countries by clicking on them.

‎ Fixed the zoom countries names to be not blurred.

‎ Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎

‎ Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎

‎

Please download the new version and continue to support us.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, ‎online ‎multiplayer...‎

Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎

Thank you,‎

iGindis Team