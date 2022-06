Today is the day!

In case anyone has been wondering (we've been getting a lot of questions about it on the forum!), the game will release at 6 pm BST.

We will be accompanying you to the release with a special release stream, starting at 4 pm BST on www.twitch.tv/slitherinetv .

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1202130/Starship_Troopers_Terran_Command/