Patch v1.1.0.1

This is just a very small patch that addresses a graphics glitch some players have been experiencing in the Stuttgart level. We had accidentally misconfigured a texture file, which could cause weird yellow lines to appear all over the map, as seen in the following screenshot. It's now fixed, though!

We're still working on making the game better and we're listening to all of your valuable feedback. Don't forget to join our Discord if you want to let us know your thoughts and ideas by clicking here. Enjoy!