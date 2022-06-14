 Skip to content

Power to the People update for 14 June 2022

Patch v1.1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8932750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a very small patch that addresses a graphics glitch some players have been experiencing in the Stuttgart level. We had accidentally misconfigured a texture file, which could cause weird yellow lines to appear all over the map, as seen in the following screenshot. It's now fixed, though!

We're still working on making the game better and we're listening to all of your valuable feedback. Don't forget to join our Discord if you want to let us know your thoughts and ideas by clicking here. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1413371
  • Loading history…
Depot 1413372
  • Loading history…
