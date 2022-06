Hi!

Last 2 years were crazy for everyone.

We worked hard, crunched a bit, but it's finally here!

First of all we want to thank everyone that supported us during the development, you are truly amazing :)

We hope that you will have as much fun playing it as we had creating the game.

If you find any bugs make sure to let us know, we will try to fix them as soon as possible.

See you in the 80s!

American Thef 80s dev team