Patch notes (0.8.24)

Greetings players! The new patch (0.8.24) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed various crash instances.

Fixed the issue that caused piles to turn invisible or to appear as non-selectable.

Fixed the issue that caused beams to appear visually offset and placable over slopes.

Fixed the issue that prevented settlers from waking up in the ‘Anything’ hour.

Fixed the issue that forced settlers to take unnecessarily long routes to mine voxels.

Fixed the issue that caused the wrong priority levels to appear upon copying storage structures.

Fixed the issue that caused some settlers to sleep a lot more than necessary.

Quality of life improvements

Fox running animation and its speed received adjustments.

Siege raids will appear less often.

Known issues

Objects still appear floating in the air. Build floors beneath them to pick them up.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.