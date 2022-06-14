2022.06.14 Game Update Instructions

Added world leaderboard, you can now see your ranking

Added the world challenge, you can choose the top 10 rankings in the world to challenge, if you get a high score, you can also enter the leaderboard

Added camera sensitivity adjustment

Added vehicle steering sensitivity adjustment

Increase the friction of the wheels, which can make cornering easier

Fixed the situation that some detection points would cause abnormal vehicles

Fixed a bug that some maps could enter underwater

Fixed the bug that rocks flying in the air in some maps