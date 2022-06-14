 Skip to content

Joyride update for 14 June 2022

2022.06.14 Game Update Instructions

Build 8932380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added world leaderboard, you can now see your ranking

  2. Added the world challenge, you can choose the top 10 rankings in the world to challenge, if you get a high score, you can also enter the leaderboard

  3. Added camera sensitivity adjustment

  4. Added vehicle steering sensitivity adjustment

  5. Increase the friction of the wheels, which can make cornering easier

  6. Fixed the situation that some detection points would cause abnormal vehicles

  7. Fixed a bug that some maps could enter underwater

  8. Fixed the bug that rocks flying in the air in some maps

  9. Fixed the bug that the drone flight could not be restarted in the free driving state

