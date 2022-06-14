-
Added world leaderboard, you can now see your ranking
Added the world challenge, you can choose the top 10 rankings in the world to challenge, if you get a high score, you can also enter the leaderboard
Added camera sensitivity adjustment
Added vehicle steering sensitivity adjustment
Increase the friction of the wheels, which can make cornering easier
Fixed the situation that some detection points would cause abnormal vehicles
Fixed a bug that some maps could enter underwater
Fixed the bug that rocks flying in the air in some maps
Fixed the bug that the drone flight could not be restarted in the free driving state
Joyride update for 14 June 2022
2022.06.14 Game Update Instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
