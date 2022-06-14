 Skip to content

The Hand of Merlin update for 14 June 2022

Patch Notes - Release Build 678860

New features:
• Added a new game mode: Endless. It's a survival gauntlet in a brand-new biome (the heart of the Cataclysm) which is unlocked after beating the Campaign once.

General fixes:
• Fixed a bug where Surge (from Ranger's Surging Shot) was being granted based on damage dealt by any member of the warband instead of the attacking Ranger.
• Fixed a bug where Ranger's Hunter's Spree skill (upgrade of Shoot) and Hunter's Prize (upgrade of Hunter's Mark) interacted incorrectly with each other, causing only one of them to apply.
• Fixed a few small visual issues with tooltips.

Quality of life changes:
• Enabled selection of graphics API in the Editor.

