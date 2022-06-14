Heroes,

Today we are super excited to share the new Chaos Wastes update with you. Be’lakor is live now across all platforms! This free update contains the new Be’lakor presence in the Chaos Wastes game mode along with fixes and tweaks. Together with this update, new Premium Cosmetics are available in Lohner's Emporium of Wonders.

Below you will find more information about the new update.

Be’lakor is a master of terror and illusion ... the first mortal to rise to the exalted rank of Daemon Prince. Disowned by the very gods he once worshipped, he has spent millennia searching for the power to challenge them directly. With the balance in the Realm of Chaos upset by our Ubersreik five, he might just finally have found his opportunity ...

BE’LAKOR IN CHAOS WASTES

Be’lakor will be a new presence in the Chaos Wastes. Players will come across levels influenced by Be’lakor while playing expeditions. Learn more here!

NEW PREMIUM COSMETICS

Check out the new Premium Cosmetics available now in Lohner's Emporium of Wonders. Click here to view them!

4.7 PATCH NOTES

Read the Patch Notes for the 4.7 to learn all of the details of today’s patch. Click here to read the full Patch Notes.