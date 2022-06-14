Scheduled Server Maintenance: 06.14.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on June 14, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
6/14 23:00 - 6/15 02:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
[Update]
- Ranked Mode 2022 Summer season
- Special Pick Event
- Ability Card Promotion
- Juneteenth Special Coin 100% buff event
- Juneteenth Special popup login event
[Bug Fix:]
- Arcade mode system error issue
- Thrilling comeback trophy is not unlocked issue
- Xigncode update
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
