3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 14 June 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 06.14.2022

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on June 14, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
6/14 23:00 - 6/15 02:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

  • Ranked Mode 2022 Summer season
  • Special Pick Event
  • Ability Card Promotion
  • Juneteenth Special Coin 100% buff event
  • Juneteenth Special popup login event

[Bug Fix:]

  1. Arcade mode system error issue
  2. Thrilling comeback trophy is not unlocked issue
  3. Xigncode update

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

