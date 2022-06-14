Scheduled Server Maintenance: 06.14.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8932094 · Last edited 14 June 2022 – 07:59:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on June 14, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

6/14 23:00 - 6/15 02:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

Ranked Mode 2022 Summer season

Special Pick Event

Ability Card Promotion

Juneteenth Special Coin 100% buff event

Juneteenth Special popup login event

[Bug Fix:]

Arcade mode system error issue Thrilling comeback trophy is not unlocked issue Xigncode update

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding