SPEARHEAD 1.03 updated

Hello, Commander!

It's a sultry summer. I miss the sound of rain.

How are you guys going to spend this summer?

I'm going to spend this summer quietly without any plans.

Anyway, let me tell you the news I brought today.

What's changed?

Fixed intro skip in El Muro stage not working.

Added 6 selectable reticles.

When you fire the gun, the reticle is spread.

You can choose the shape of the reticle in OPTION.

Added object shadows.

The map doesn't look empty anymore.

Added Steam achievements.

What's next?

The next update goal is in August - September

Add Arcade mode <Dog Fight>

Road map update

No more convenience updates. This decision for the development of arcade mode.

I`ll only patch the game if there is a fatal problem related to the game progress.

Regards

What goals do you guys have?

I`ve come this far with one goal of release the SPEARHEAD.

And I made a road map with a new goal of improving the game.

Goals are the driving force of life. It makes life more fulfilling.

I hope you achieve your goal with persistence.

_**'Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence.'

Calvin Coolidge**_

Always take care of yourself, and i hope to see you again in the next update.