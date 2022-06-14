Robotics Area + Bug Fixes + Balancing

Hey there! Sorry for delaying this update. I took a weekend off to refresh and get ready for all the new reworking I have planned. Lots of goodies are on the way, check out the Discord #Content-Roadmap to follow along!

Here is what's in this update, nothing too crazy as a lot of the changes are not visible ːsteamthumbsupː

Additions

Robot Unlocking area, this is unlocked via dimensional rifts. They are fully working, but are still in their primitive stage(s). Future updates will contain upgrading for these robots in specific areas of your choosing. (Eventually being very customizable)

Added Tingleweens ( new currency ), obtainable from the "Flybot". Currently, there is no way to spend it, nor increase the rate of obtaining it. However, it would be smart to stockpile, as it will be used for the future Manager changes. (Kept on Rifting)

Added a scrollbar to the computer-related menus.

Added the ability to hire managers from the selection window.

Added the "Loved Manager" hearts on the rug's manager icon display.

Added more tooltips.

A few more QOL changes.

Changes

Holy Thread Trading Balancing Changes

Zap Bonus "purple" Modifier reward (20 -> 15) zaps

Buffed the effectiveness of certain Rift-Boosting Upgrades

Slightly buffed early game galaxy bonuses (x4 nerf -> x3.25 nerf)

Fixes

Fixed an issue where users would end up with negative amounts of Floob, causing their game to be at a stalemate. (thanks to 'Ouch for assisting me with this.)

Changed certain UI elements not closing/being stuck.

Many other bugs, that I cannot recall as of writing this. ːsteamhappyː

Thanks to everyone for all the suggestions/bug reports. I am very excited about where the games going! - Cheers.