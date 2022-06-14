 Skip to content

Pawnbarian update for 14 June 2022

1.2.7 - Language stuff as usual

Build 8931973

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yo!

The game has a brand new Bulgarian localization by Christiyan Zhechev. The Japanese localization was overhauled by Lunalia. Thank you so much!

There were also some quality of life tweaks, but they mostly relate to other platforms and should be invisible on desktop.

new: Bulgarian localization
change: Japaneze localization updated
change: some other small localizalization tweaks, thanks to everyone who contributed! sorry, I lost my list this time around
change: another new button in the main menu, I wonder where it goes

Cheers,
Jan

