1.2.7 - Language stuff as usual

Yo!

The game has a brand new Bulgarian localization by Christiyan Zhechev. The Japanese localization was overhauled by Lunalia. Thank you so much!

There were also some quality of life tweaks, but they mostly relate to other platforms and should be invisible on desktop.

new: Bulgarian localization

change: Japaneze localization updated

change: some other small localizalization tweaks, thanks to everyone who contributed! sorry, I lost my list this time around

change: another new button in the main menu, I wonder where it goes

Cheers,

Jan