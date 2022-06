Added new Map to the game

Train Station Map has been added to the game this is a larger map compared to the Hotel or Hospital level's

Enemy Bug Fix's

Fixed a issue where Enemy attacks would be delayed and still hit you after moving out of range

Reduced All Runner Enemy's Attack Delay

Reduced All Runner Enemy's Type's Attack Range

Reduced All Threat Spawn Enemy's Attack Delay

Increased Threat Enemy Hound's Attack Range to prevent stacking on players Feet