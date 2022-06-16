LANNES Out Now!

Rejoice, commander!

Today is the glorious day that you’ll get to play the latest update for WARNO, the eagerly expected LANNES milestone!

Yes, we all know you have been patiently (and, in some cases, impatiently) been waiting for this update. Our apologies for the delays! However, it comes as no surprise that game development can be beset by roadblocks, fixes, and hold-ups. At Eugen, we sometimes make the hard decisions to have a new feature, unit, or mechanic take a little longer, just so that you get to play with the best possible (new) version of WARNO.

With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s find out all the juicy details being “airdropped” in by LANNES.

What does LANNES bring to the table?



The LANNES update brings a host of exciting new things to WARNO**. What can you expect?

Two new paratroop-focused divisions: the renowned American 82nd Airborne Division squares off against the elite Soviet 35-ya OG Desantno-Shturmovaya Brig. or 35th Gds. Air Assault Brigade .

squares off against the elite Soviet or . An arsenal of new weapon systems and units. For NATO this includes among others, the light M551 Sheridan tank, the Humvee transport in many varieties, the M998 Avenger and the AA AH-1 ATAS variant. For the Soviets, expect to play with the BTR-D family of vehicles, the rare Ka-50 , 2S9 Nona , 2B9 Vasilek automatic mortar, as well as the BMD-1 and the BMD-2 .

tank, the transport in many varieties, the and the AA variant. For the Soviets, expect to play with the family of vehicles, the rare , , automatic mortar, as well as the and the . New towed units, including the M102 105mm howitzer, the M30 107mm (4,2-inch) mortar, M167 Vulcan AA, 2S12 120mm mortar and D-20 122mm howitzer.

105mm howitzer, the 107mm (4,2-inch) mortar, Vulcan AA, 120mm mortar and 122mm howitzer. The new Forward Deployment mechanic that sets apart airborne and air assault units from recon forces or normal units. Units with the Forward Deployment will be able to deploy ahead of your division’s main and recon deployment zones at the beginning of a battle.

Two new maps: Triple Strike , a 3vs3 battlefield with three large attack lanes featuring a succession of terrain types; Vertigo , a 2vs2 map with lots of verticality.

, a 3vs3 battlefield with three large attack lanes featuring a succession of terrain types; , a 2vs2 map with lots of verticality. Lots of improvements, bug fixes, and quality-of-life additions!

Two new WARNO divisions



As mentioned, LANNES will bring two new divisions to WARNO. If you want to read more about what makes the American 82ns Airborne Division unique or why the Soviet 35th Gds. Air Assault** will be kicking some serious butt, check out the dedicated DevBlogs below!

The daring paratroopers of the acclaimed American 82ns Airborne Division bringing a host of light airborne-specific equipment. Read all about the new NATO division in this blog post here .

bringing a host of light airborne-specific equipment. Read all about the new NATO division in . The elite airborne troops of the Soviet 35th Gds. Air Assault Brigade which in the case of World War III would have acted as Group of Soviet Forces in Germany organic air assault brigade. Read all about the new Warsaw Pact division in this blog post here.

DISCLAIMER:

BTR-ZD is missing its icon.

is missing its icon. M102 howitzer is actually an M101. The latter wwas needed for the next iteration, but the two were mixed up.

Both issues are fixed on our end and will be patched soon.



Two new maps



Two new battlefields, detailed in [this blog post here**](https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1611600/view/3324233322405728433), will be available:

Triple Strike structured around three large attack lanes offering a succession of different terrain types, each with its own gameplay impact: open areas, forests, and mountains.

structured around three large attack lanes offering a succession of different terrain types, each with its own gameplay impact: open areas, forests, and mountains. Vertigo puts the focus on verticality. The map features many mountains, mostly positioned on the edges of the level. This gives the players a clear central playing area.



See you on the battlefield



Before we leave you be to discover all the new toys and mechanics of LANNES, another small note from the Eugen team.

While fixing various technical issues (one reason for LANNES’ delay), the designers weren’t idle and advanced on not only the next milestone, MASSENA but also the one after, BESSIERES.

We will soon enter the testing phase of MASSENA**.

Oh, and if you are curious, BESSIERES will feature the long-awaited first French and British divisions!

Now - get to it! Join the passionate WARNO community. Check the latest news on the Steam News page or visit the Steam Forums. Get to together with other players on either the excellent Discord server, Reddit page, or our Instagram.

See you on the battlefield, commander!