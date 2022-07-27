⛵🎌Moonglow Bay is now playable in Japanese🎌⛵
Hi, hello friends! It’s been a while since you’ve heard from us but we’ve got some great news to share. You can now play the entirety of Moonglow Bay in Japanese! 🎌
This is something we promised at launch and have wanted to include for a long time. We’re very excited to welcome even more players into the Bay.
This latest Steam update also comes with a few bug fixes and tweaks which will hopefully make your playing experience even more enjoyable. A similar update is also releasing on Xbox platforms today.
Check out the full changelog below…
New Features:
- 🎌Japanese Language added🎌
Localisation Fixes:
- Fixed placeholder text on Bulletin board.
- Prompt for tutorial now translated in all languages.
Co-Op Fixes:
- Player is now unable to control the scooter when not riding a scooter.
- Fixes for overlapping UI when multi-line fishing together.
Some Storyline Spoilers Ahead
Storyline:
- Able to complete the ‘Purchase the Radio’ task after visiting the Whale Cove in Chapter 1.
- Fix added for the ‘invisible wall’ in Chapter 4 preventing progress.
- Fix to allow for multiple purchase quests to be completed at the same time.
- Boat is now recoverable in Cloud Zone.
- Fix that connects ‘Ice Wall’ quest directly to the main quest path.
- Missing dialogue added to cutscene after Twin Fish encounter.
- Able to complete the ‘Cook a Bajan Seasoned Fried Flying Fish’ quest after the credits have rolled.
- Fix for Cloud shadows when acting unusually during rainy weather
- Other minor bugs fixed
Changed files in this update