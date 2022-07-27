 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moonglow Bay update for 27 July 2022

Moonglow Bay is now playable in Japanese!

Share · View all patches · Build 8931654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⛵🎌Moonglow Bay is now playable in Japanese🎌⛵

Hi, hello friends! It’s been a while since you’ve heard from us but we’ve got some great news to share. You can now play the entirety of Moonglow Bay in Japanese! 🎌

This is something we promised at launch and have wanted to include for a long time. We’re very excited to welcome even more players into the Bay.

This latest Steam update also comes with a few bug fixes and tweaks which will hopefully make your playing experience even more enjoyable. A similar update is also releasing on Xbox platforms today.

Check out the full changelog below…

New Features:
  • 🎌Japanese Language added🎌
Localisation Fixes:
  • Fixed placeholder text on Bulletin board.
  • Prompt for tutorial now translated in all languages.
Co-Op Fixes:
  • Player is now unable to control the scooter when not riding a scooter.
  • Fixes for overlapping UI when multi-line fishing together.

Some Storyline Spoilers Ahead

Storyline:
  • Able to complete the ‘Purchase the Radio’ task after visiting the Whale Cove in Chapter 1.
  • Fix added for the ‘invisible wall’ in Chapter 4 preventing progress.
  • Fix to allow for multiple purchase quests to be completed at the same time.
  • Boat is now recoverable in Cloud Zone.
  • Fix that connects ‘Ice Wall’ quest directly to the main quest path.
  • Missing dialogue added to cutscene after Twin Fish encounter.
  • Able to complete the ‘Cook a Bajan Seasoned Fried Flying Fish’ quest after the credits have rolled.
  • Fix for Cloud shadows when acting unusually during rainy weather
  • Other minor bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1361401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link