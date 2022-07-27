⛵🎌Moonglow Bay is now playable in Japanese🎌⛵

Hi, hello friends! It’s been a while since you’ve heard from us but we’ve got some great news to share. You can now play the entirety of Moonglow Bay in Japanese! 🎌

This is something we promised at launch and have wanted to include for a long time. We’re very excited to welcome even more players into the Bay.

This latest Steam update also comes with a few bug fixes and tweaks which will hopefully make your playing experience even more enjoyable. A similar update is also releasing on Xbox platforms today.

Check out the full changelog below…

New Features:

🎌Japanese Language added🎌

Localisation Fixes:

Fixed placeholder text on Bulletin board.

Prompt for tutorial now translated in all languages.

Co-Op Fixes:

Player is now unable to control the scooter when not riding a scooter.

Fixes for overlapping UI when multi-line fishing together.

Some Storyline Spoilers Ahead

Storyline: