Retirement Simulator V0.6.15 Updates

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thank you for your support for Retirement Simulator.

We have just released a new update (V0.6.15) and made some further optimization of the game.

Game Optimization:

Added some random news events triggered when the time passes; Optimized the entry and exit status of the main character's living room. Fixed the bug that you may find the TV screen flickering when switching between bedroom/living room if the TV is set to off; Optimized the stability of the game to reduce the occasional error reporting; Revised some ambiguous phrases and corrected some wrong use of words; Added the effect of the feature "First Aid": the effect of using medicine is increased to 200%; Slightly increased the prestige required to achieve the last stage of the "Master of Martial Arts" route; Lowered the mileage required for the last stage of the "Traveler" route; Lowered the amount of money required for all levels of the "Create your own martial arts" activity in the "Master of Martial Arts" route.

Thank you again for your support and we will see you in the next update.