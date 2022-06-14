Share · View all patches · Build 8931631 · Last edited 14 June 2022 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I'm HimitsuCP from Incubus.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the bugs.

I think this build will solve a lot of bugs.

<Fixed Bug>

Resolution problem: The problem of the tutorial guide getting weird at high resolution.

Gallery mosaic: The problem of mosaic in a gallery.

Black screen: When the game starts and ends, only the black screen is displayed.

Bug related to load file: Black screen appears when loading.

If there is a bug again due to the above problems, please let me know the error code.

With the help of many users, I was able to fix the bug.

Once again, thank you to the users and I will work harder.