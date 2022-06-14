Hello, I'm HimitsuCP from Incubus.
We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the bugs.
I think this build will solve a lot of bugs.
<Fixed Bug>
- Resolution problem: The problem of the tutorial guide getting weird at high resolution.
- Gallery mosaic: The problem of mosaic in a gallery.
- Black screen: When the game starts and ends, only the black screen is displayed.
- Bug related to load file: Black screen appears when loading.
If there is a bug again due to the above problems, please let me know the error code.
With the help of many users, I was able to fix the bug.
Once again, thank you to the users and I will work harder.
Changed files in this update