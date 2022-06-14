 Skip to content

Incubus update for 14 June 2022

Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I'm HimitsuCP from Incubus.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the bugs.

I think this build will solve a lot of bugs.

<Fixed Bug>

  • Resolution problem: The problem of the tutorial guide getting weird at high resolution.
  • Gallery mosaic: The problem of mosaic in a gallery.
  • Black screen: When the game starts and ends, only the black screen is displayed.
  • Bug related to load file: Black screen appears when loading.

If there is a bug again due to the above problems, please let me know the error code.

With the help of many users, I was able to fix the bug.
Once again, thank you to the users and I will work harder.

