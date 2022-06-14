Update / Patch notes

More stuff
Bug fixes:
- Selecting a node group, would select too many in the background using up memory
- Moving a node group and doing certain actions would crash the game
- Now setting export to max will not keep updating it when upgrading a node
Changes:
- Changed shop icon
- Added tooltips for recipe ingredients in node panel
- Moved resource panel in front of the checklist tutorial
- Changed shop filter clear button to match rest of the game UI
- Now pressing 'Escape' will close all windows at once
- Added button to export 1/2 amount
- Reworked statistics window to be more readable
- Reworked node info window UI a little to be more consistent
- Changed Unlock tree close UI button to match the rest
- Changed in-game font
Changed files in this update