Nodes update for 14 June 2022

Update / Patch notes

Bug fixes:

  • Selecting a node group, would select too many in the background using up memory
  • Moving a node group and doing certain actions would crash the game
  • Now setting export to max will not keep updating it when upgrading a node

Changes:

  • Changed shop icon
  • Added tooltips for recipe ingredients in node panel
  • Moved resource panel in front of the checklist tutorial
  • Changed shop filter clear button to match rest of the game UI
  • Now pressing 'Escape' will close all windows at once
  • Added button to export 1/2 amount
  • Reworked statistics window to be more readable
  • Reworked node info window UI a little to be more consistent
  • Changed Unlock tree close UI button to match the rest
  • Changed in-game font
