V0.4.8.A - Improving enemy AI (slightly) and some new colour tints for armour!

Hey gladiators! Just a small patch today, mainly improving enemy AI, fixing some more bugs in the talent point system and changing some base colours for enchanted items. Your character's may look a little visually different after this patch because I've changed how the game tints armour.
Later this week I will start on the 'special skills' for each species!
Cheers all, Oli
V0.4.8.A Patch Notes
---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
- Lowered threshold for XP for levels 1-5 meaning you should level up after each battle, at most after 2 fights so you are at least level 4 or 5 when you fight Huge Charles
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --
- Increased chance of enemy gladiators owning and consuming potions
- Enemy AI improved slightly with their decision making. Still more work needed on this
---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------
- New studio remastered version of the Overthrone's heavy metal tracks for Arena Champion tracks. Huge thanks to the band!
- Fixed a bug where you could not upgrade talents that were enhanced by magic items
- Changed color tint shader for many enchanted items. Your own item gear may look different after this patch but colours should remain the same through the rest of Early Access.
- Renamed the Immortals suffix on items to Ancients ( already an armour set called Immortals)
Changed files in this update