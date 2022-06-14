-Add Controls settings in Main Menu.
-Ability to switch to xbox, playstation or mouse and keyboard while inside of VR.
-Ability to activate Harness Pro VR within the control settings menu. If you are interested in a free trial for Harness Pro visit: https://5drealities.com/games/GliderSim_Harness.aspx
-Add a compass to the Vario Meter.
-Make the speed bar decent rate less.
Glider Sim update for 14 June 2022
Update 1.6.2_EarlyAccess: Controls Update
-Add Controls settings in Main Menu.
Changed files in this update