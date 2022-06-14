BIRBOUT! v1.1a Patch Notes



BIRBOUT! v1.1a (Full Ver.) Patch Notes

Developer’s Address

Hey everyone! It’s been a while since I have updated BIRBOUT!. Recently, in my extended break from working on the game, a recent stream popped up, and encountered a major bug with the game’s ending.

There were also a bunch of minor bugs that were discovered in that same stream that really bothered me and affected the experience of the game. This Hotfix seeks to remedy these issues.

As always if you have any feedback on absolutely anything, please join our Discord server! https://discord.gg/DaXYKw5W6U

Also, the playtest sessions are a fun time, so consider joining!

Bug Fixes

• Fixed the ending not triggering after defeating the final boss. Thanks melharucos for catching that on stream!

• Fixed some performance and text scaling issues with the compass arrows.

• Fixed some sprite layering issues, this includes some that weren’t in v1.1, but were discovered in the editor.

• Fixed layering and text rendering issues on seeds.

• Revised the compass arrows to make sure there are no bugs.

• Disabled uncapped framerate due to an ongoing acceleration bug.

• Fixed missing music on Molded Mines (Unity import glitch)

Text Changes

• Fixed a long-standing typo on the game. ‘runthough → ‘runthrough’

• Added commas between individual items on the end-of-level screen for better readability.

Map Rebalances

• Sky High Climb has had some of it’s looping screens changed to not loop anymore, due to confusion with newer players.

• Magpie Meadows’ spawn point is slightly higher to prevent clipping though the floor.

…and, as always, Thanks for reading, and take care!

-Jazztache (1046Mon13Jne22)