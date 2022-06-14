 Skip to content

Skeletal Skism update for 14 June 2022

v4.0.0

v4.0.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Mallet: Knockback increased from 0.5 to 0.7

  • Hammer: Knockback increased from 1 to 1.4

  • Quake: Knocback increased from 2 to 2.8

  • Buckler: Tenacity increased from 0.2 to 0.4

  • Shield: Tenacity increased from 0.4 to 0.8

  • Bulwark: Tenacity increased from 0.8 to 1.6

  • Added a new mechanic to fix a bug that occured when multiple attacks landed on a unit at the same tick. Now, if multiple attacks land on a unit at the same tick, the attacks are completed in the following order [from first to last]: Angel, King, Ranged, Melee

  • Rule 25 is now Rule 27

  • Added a new rule (Rule 25)

(MBE Games Discord)

