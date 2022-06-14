-
Mallet: Knockback increased from 0.5 to 0.7
Hammer: Knockback increased from 1 to 1.4
Quake: Knocback increased from 2 to 2.8
Buckler: Tenacity increased from 0.2 to 0.4
Shield: Tenacity increased from 0.4 to 0.8
Bulwark: Tenacity increased from 0.8 to 1.6
Added a new mechanic to fix a bug that occured when multiple attacks landed on a unit at the same tick. Now, if multiple attacks land on a unit at the same tick, the attacks are completed in the following order [from first to last]: Angel, King, Ranged, Melee
Rule 25 is now Rule 27
Added a new rule (Rule 25)
Skeletal Skism update for 14 June 2022
v4.0.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update