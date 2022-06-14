New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.018_Easier_Reconnection

Quick heads up: this is the last one for maybe half a month, probably, because I'm going to be traveling. Normal updates will resume in early July.

This build includes a number of tweaks and fixes from the usual suspects, including Tom Prince, CRCGamer, and SirLimbo. Lots of good refinement in here, including some balance fixes to unexpected cheese sources. There was a very unusual way of farming metal that folks discovered just recently, which is kind of cool to have pop up after 6 years of development, really.

In multiplayer, when clients disconnect, they can now reconnect much more smoothly without the host having to disconnect and rehost first. In my experience it worked if you just tried it twice anyway, but that was not apparent to everyone, and probably not universal anyway.

I also fixed some issues with improper long range thread planning happening after you reloaded the xml for the game by switching out mods or dlcs that are enabled (without restarting the game). This prevents a number of "thread stalled" issues, which so far as I can tell were all related to this one use case.

More to come in early July.

Enjoy!