This build has not been seen in a public branch.

She has been added to the Testing Build only! More content and a release to the Public Build is coming soon!

Content:

Added in Tote. A new character with a new backpack and a unique deck-building mechanic!

Created 29 unique "carvings" that she can find in the dungeon.

Created 7 unique Tote items!

Created Tote unique stores!

Created Tote unique chests!

Changes:

Hercule Pavise takes 2 energy

Bug Fixes:

Fixed several translation keys