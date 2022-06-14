 Skip to content

Groove Fit Island!! update for 14 June 2022

Official version released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8930650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, June 14, Groove Fit Island! has released its official version!
We hope you enjoy the new Groove Fit, more features, and a more voluminous game than the Open Beta Test!

■New Features

  • The "Monitor" mode allows the viewpoint to be freely manipulated, making it easier to create a screen for the distributor.
  • Audio balance can now be set.
  • A "Share" function has been added that allows users to post screenshots during a game to Twitter.
  • Exercise records can now be viewed from the "Fit Log" panel.
  • The "Mission" panel allows you to check your achievements.
  • The game can now be played in French, German, Spanish, and Korean.

■Dear Distributors
Please read the "Groove Fit Island!! Copyrighted Material and Distribution Guidelines".
We have prepared a "GFI Material Kit" that can be used for distribution.

https://groovefitisland.com/en/guideline/

■Bug Reports
If you find any bugs or problems, please fill out this form.
We will use it to further improve your experience.
https://forms.gle/iJzAhjXksNcMKGEbA

■Fan community "Groove Fit Club”
You can see concept art and development stories, and exchange ideas for new groove fits and new features.
Please join us.
▼Participation URL
https://discord.com/invite/TEw8waQQXb

