Official version released!

Today, June 14, Groove Fit Island! has released its official version!

We hope you enjoy the new Groove Fit, more features, and a more voluminous game than the Open Beta Test!

■New Features

The "Monitor" mode allows the viewpoint to be freely manipulated, making it easier to create a screen for the distributor.

Audio balance can now be set.

A "Share" function has been added that allows users to post screenshots during a game to Twitter.

Exercise records can now be viewed from the "Fit Log" panel.

The "Mission" panel allows you to check your achievements.

The game can now be played in French, German, Spanish, and Korean.

■Dear Distributors

Please read the "Groove Fit Island!! Copyrighted Material and Distribution Guidelines".

We have prepared a "GFI Material Kit" that can be used for distribution.

https://groovefitisland.com/en/guideline/

■Bug Reports

If you find any bugs or problems, please fill out this form.

We will use it to further improve your experience.

https://forms.gle/iJzAhjXksNcMKGEbA

■Fan community "Groove Fit Club”

You can see concept art and development stories, and exchange ideas for new groove fits and new features.

Please join us.

▼Participation URL

https://discord.com/invite/TEw8waQQXb