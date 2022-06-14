[Nightly] Update v0.8.4370a

Changelog
-
Added graphics cards (GPU). Used for mining crypto currencies.
-
If the computer does not have a dedicated GPU installed, the CPU is used for mining, although it is much slower than a GPU.
-
Fixed bug [79] - Ordering same hardware shows multiple deliveries
-
Fixed bug [80] - Hardware Duplication
-
Fixed bug [543] - Hardware duplication from Settings.exe between computers
-
Fixed bug [582] - Bug during hardware upgrade allows for an item duplication exploit while upgrading
-
Fixed bug [876] - Line 95 of "wallet" program crash when trying to sell coins
Changed depots in nightly branch