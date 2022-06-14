 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 14 June 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4370a

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4370a · Build 8930545

Changelog

  • Added graphics cards (GPU). Used for mining crypto currencies.

  • If the computer does not have a dedicated GPU installed, the CPU is used for mining, although it is much slower than a GPU.

  • Fixed bug [79] - Ordering same hardware shows multiple deliveries

  • Fixed bug [80] - Hardware Duplication

  • Fixed bug [543] - Hardware duplication from Settings.exe between computers

  • Fixed bug [582] - Bug during hardware upgrade allows for an item duplication exploit while upgrading

  • Fixed bug [876] - Line 95 of "wallet" program crash when trying to sell coins

