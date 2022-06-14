Sponsored DLC sales to add voice actors

Share · View all patches · Build 8930511 · Last edited 14 June 2022 – 02:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Yujin Games is always doing its best to show better performance.

I have gained various experiences over the past two years, and the purpose of this release is to add voice actor recording.

However, unlike small tasks so far, the addition of voice actors is somewhat burdensome. So I took the liberty of releasing DLC like this.

The DLC has the following:

-Developer comments: 6 sheets

CHAN's special illustration: 6 chapters

In-game CG: 11 chapters

In-game characters: 6 chapters

In-game psychological expression: 1 sheet

Proceeds received from the DLC will be invested primarily at the additional cost of voice actors, and secondly at the production cost.

Although the quality is not good enough, I'm a little overdoing it because I'm afraid I'll never have a chance if it's not now.

I'd appreciate it if you could understand it with a wide range of generosity.

This DLC can be found by right-clicking Game List > Administration > View Local Files > Run "gotcha_artbook.exe" file.